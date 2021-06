Added: 16.06.2021 18:40 | 6 views | 0 comments

Archaeologists have identified castoreum - a substance harvested from the castor sacs of beavers - as a component of the design and construction of an ancient throwing dart from Yukon, Canada. The 6,000-year-old segmented dart was found in 2018 at one of a complex of heritage sites in a mountain top area near Alligator Lake, [...]