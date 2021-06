Astronomers Spot Spinning Filaments of Galaxies



Added: 16.06.2021 19:42 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pbs.org



Cosmic filaments are cylindrical tendrils of matter hundreds of millions of light-years across. In new research, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, astronomers investigated the possibility that these enormous structures are spinning. Although structures in the Universe form on a wide variety of scales, from small dwarf galaxies to large super clusters, the generation of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Fila