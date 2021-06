At underwater site, research team finds 9,000-year-old stone artifacts



Source: whatsanswer.com



Underwater archaeologists have been studying 9,000-year-old stone tool artifacts discovered in Lake Huron that originated from an obsidian quarry more than 2,000 miles away in central Oregon. The obsidian flakes from the underwater archaeological site represent the oldest and farthest east confirmed specimens of western obsidian ever found in the continental United States. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: United States