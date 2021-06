Oculudentavis is Bizarre Lizard, Not Bird-Like Dinosaur



In 2020, paleontologists described an ancient species, Oculudentavis khaungraae, based on a tiny skull trapped in a piece of Cretaceous-period amber from Myanmar. Several unusual features led to its identification as the smallest bird-like dinosaur on record, comparable to the smallest living hummingbirds. In a new paper published in the journal Current Biology, they describe