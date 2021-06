Small streams in agricultural ecosystems are heavily polluted with pesticides



Pesticides safeguard agricultural yields by controlling insects, fungi, and weeds. However, they also enter streams and damage the aquatic communities. In a nationwide monitoring program, scientists have shown that the governmental thresholds for pesticides are generally too high and that these levels are still exceeded in over 80% of water bodies. The loss of biodiversity can only be halted if the environmental risk assessment of pesticides is revised. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Government