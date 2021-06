Scientists Discover New Species of Tree Hyrax



Added: 15.06.2021 19:08 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tresorsdumonde.fr



Dendrohyrax interfluvialis lives in the wet and dry forests that lie between the two rivers in coastal regions of southeastern Ghana, southern Togo and Benin, and southwestern Nigeria. Tree hyraxes (genus Dendrohyrax) are one of only three genera currently recognized in Procaviidae, the only extant family in the mammalian order Hyracoidea. Also known as tree [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists, Nigeria Tags: Genes