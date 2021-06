What makes us sneeze?



What exactly triggers a sneeze? A team has identified, in mice, specific cells and proteins that control the sneeze reflex. Better understanding of what causes us to sneeze -- specifically how neurons behave in response to allergens and viruses -- may point to treatments capable of slowing the spread of infectious respiratory diseases. More in www.sciencedaily.com »