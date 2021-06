Making a meal of DNA in the seafloor



Source: esciencenews.com



While best known as the code for genetic information, DNA is also a nutrient for specialized microbes. An international team of researchers has discovered several bacteria in sediment samples from the Atlantic Ocean that use DNA as a food source. One bacterium newly named by the team in fact is a true expert in degrading DNA.