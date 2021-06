Meet Satin Berrypecker, New Bird Species from New Guinea



Ornithologists have discovered a new species of berrypecker (genus Melanocharis) in cloud forest in the Kumawa Mountains of western New Guinea (West Papua province, Indonesia), one of the last biologically underexplored regions of the world. The discovery is outlined in a paper in the journal Ibis. Melanocharis is a small genus of passerine birds in [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Mountains Tags: Genes