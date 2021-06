Insulators turn up the heat on quantum bits



Added: 14.06.2021 20:39 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.1001gardens.org



Physicists have long suspected that dielectric materials may significantly disrupt ion-trap quantum computers. Now, researcher have developed a new method to quantify this source of error for the first time. For the future operation of quantum computers with very many quantum bits, such noise sources need to be eliminated already during the design process if possible. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher