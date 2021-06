Engineers devise novel approach to wirelessly power wearable devices



Source: www.wfeo.org



Researchers have come up with a way to use one single device - such as a mobile phone or smart watch - to wirelessly power up to 10 wearables on a user. This novel method uses the human body as a medium for transmitting power. Their system can also harvest unused energy from electronics in a typical home or office environment to power the wearables.