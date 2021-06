Easy, inexpensive, efficient: Researchers improve efficacy of new malaria drug



Added: 14.06.2021 18:11 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: news.softpedia.com



Artemisone is a promising substance in the fight against malaria. However, the active ingredient has yet to be used due its instability and because it is not easily absorbed by the body. A team has now pushed this a bit further. They have developed a very simple method for preparing the active ingredient that makes it easier to administer and store. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher