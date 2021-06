‘Changing-Look’ Blazar Spotted 6.3 Billion Light-Years Away



Added: 14.06.2021 17:08 | 9 views | 0 comments



Astronomers have performed photometric and spectroscopic observations of B2 1420+32, a blazar with a collection of ‘changing-look’ features. Blazars are powerful active galactic nuclei (AGN) with relativistic jets pointing toward the observer. Their jets span distances on the million light-year scales and are known to impact the evolution of galaxies and galaxy clusters in which [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: SPA