A long-term analysis of young adults in Korea found that those with poor heart health had higher rates of cardiovascular disease at a younger age. Young adults with poor cardiovascular health who improved their cardiovascular health over time reduced their chances of heart attack, stroke or heart failure later in life. Those who maintained good cardiovascular health from a young age had the lowest risk of premature cardiovascular disease.