New Ancient Crocodile Species Identified in Australia



Added: 14.06.2021 13:37 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: freedomdestinations.co.uk



A new genus and species of large-sized tomistomine crocodylian has been identified from a large, incomplete skull found more than a century ago in Queensland, Australia. Gunggamarandu maunala lived somewhere between 2 and 5 million years ago (Pliocene or Pleistocene epoch) in what is now south-eastern Queensland, Australia. It belongs to Tomistominae, a subfamily of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Australia