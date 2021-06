Two Giant Exoplanets Found around Sun-Like Star



Source: www.sci-news.com



Professional astronomers and citizen scientists from the NASA-funded Planet Hunters TESS project have discovered a two-planet system around the bright Sun-like star HD 152843. HD 152843 is a G-dwarf star located about 352 light-years away in the northern constellation of Hercules. Otherwise known as TOI-2319 or SAO 84691, the star is about the same mass