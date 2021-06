CHIME Telescope Discovers 535 New Fast Radio Bursts



Source: energynow.ca



The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) has detected 535 new fast radio bursts - including 18 repeating sources - during its first year of operation. Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are one of the great unsolved mysteries in astronomy. Though a plethora of models has been proposed to explain these intense millisecond-duration pulses of radio