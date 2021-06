Study sheds light on treatment options for devastating childhood brain cancer



Research suggests that children with average risk medulloblastoma can receive radiation to a smaller volume of the brain at the end of a six-week course of treatment and still maintain the same disease control as those receiving radiation to a larger area. But the dose of preventive radiation treatments given to the whole brain and spine over the six-week regimen cannot be reduced without reducing survival. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer Tags: Children