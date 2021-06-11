Study examines the effects of COVID-19 on human kidney cells



Added: 11.06.2021 15:17 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: health.ucsd.edu



The virus that causes COVID-19 can infect and replicate in human kidney cells, but this does not typically lead to cell death. Kidney cells that already have features of injury may be more easily infected and develop additional injury. More in www.sciencedaily.com »