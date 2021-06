Neptune-Like Exoplanet Found Circling Nearby Red Dwarf



Added: 10.06.2021 21:17 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: newatlas.com



Astronomers using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have discovered a temperate, Neptune-sized planet orbiting the M-dwarf star TOI-1231. TOI-1231 is a M3-type star located 90 light-years away in the southern constellation of Vela. NLTT 24399, L 248-27, and 2MASS J10265947-5228099, the star is about two times smaller and less massive than our Sun. The [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA