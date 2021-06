Discovery of ray sperms' unique swimming motion and demonstration with bio-inspired robot



Source: www.youtube.com



It is generally agreed that sperms 'swim' by beating or rotating their soft tails. However, a research team has discovered that ray sperms move by rotating both the tail and the head. The team further investigated the motion pattern and demonstrated it with a robot. Their study has expanded the knowledge on the microorganisms' motion and provided inspiration for robot engineering design. More in www.sciencedaily.com »