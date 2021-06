Added: 09.06.2021 20:25 | 6 views | 0 comments

Microscopic multicellular animals called bdelloid rotifers are known for their ability to survive extremely low temperatures. They had been reported to survive 6-10 years when frozen between minus 20 and 0 degrees Celsius. Now, an international team of biologists has successfully revived bdelloid rotifers that have been frozen in the Siberian permafrost for 24,000 years. [...]