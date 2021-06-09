An atomic look at lithium-rich batteries



Source: www.youtube.com



An international team of collaborators has made the first direct observation of the anionic redox reaction in a lithium-rich battery material. The research opens up pathways for improving existing battery cathodes--and designing new ones. More in www.sciencedaily.com »