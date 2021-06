Study: Lack of Mathematical Education Negatively Affects Developing Brain



Added: 09.06.2021 18:42 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sciencemag.org



A new study, published this month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows that within the same society, adolescent students who specifically lack mathematical education exhibited reduced levels of a neurotransmitter called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in a key brain area involved in reasoning and cognitive learning. Educational decisions have a long-lasting impact [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Students Tags: EU