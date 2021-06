Added: 09.06.2021 19:31 | 9 views | 0 comments

A young open cluster called NGC 2516 has a classical tidal radius of 10 parsecs (33 light-years) and a halo of stars spanning at least 500 parsecs (1,600 light-years), according to new research led by Princeton University astronomers. NGC 2516 is an open star cluster located 1,217 light-years away in the southern constellation of Carina. [...]