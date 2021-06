New Titanosaur Species Uncovered in Australia



The newly-discovered species of titanosaurian sauropod dinosaur, named Australotitan cooperensis, is the largest species of dinosaur ever found in Australia. Australotitan cooperensis lived during the Cretaceous period, approximately 92-96 million years ago. The ancient giant belongs to Titanosauria, a diverse group of sauropod (long-necked plant-eating) dinosaurs. The group includes species ranging from the largest known