Scientists Synthesize New Crystalline Form of Silicon



Added: 08.06.2021 19:22 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.miragenews.com



A team of researchers from the Carnegie Institution for Science, RMIT University and the Australian National University has synthesized a new form of silicon with a hexagonal structure - 4H hexagonal silicon (4H-Si) - using a recently-discovered single-crystalline allotrope of silicon, Si24. Silicon can take different crystalline forms, called allotropes, in the same way that [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists, Cher Tags: Australia