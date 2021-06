Tiny Passerine Bird Rediscovered in Venezuela: Urich’s Tyrannulet



A team of ornithologists from the American Bird Conservancy and Cornell University's Lab of Ornithology has captured the first-ever clear images and recorded the call of the Urich's tyrannulet (Phyllomyias urichi). This is only the fourth time the species has been scientifically documented since it was first described in 1899.