Physicists Capture Ultraprecise Images of Atoms



Two major problems that limit the resolution and interpretation of electron microscopy images are lens aberrations and multiple scattering. Cornell University's Professor David Muller and colleagues from the United States, Switzerland and Germany overcame these issues with a computational imaging technique called ptychography. Using sophisticated 3D reconstruction algorithms and an electron microscope pixel array detector