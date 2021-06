Scientists can predict which women will have serious pregnancy complications



Source: www.upi.com



Pregnancy disorders are usually diagnosed during the second or third trimester of gestation when they have often already had a serious impact on the health of the mother and baby. The current methods to diagnose pregnancy disorders are not sensitive or reliable enough to identify all at risk pregnancies. Now scientists have found a way to test hormone levels in the placenta to predict which women will have serious pregnancy complications. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Women, Scientists Tags: Pregnancy