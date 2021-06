Clever biomolecular labelling enables identification of immune cells



Biomolecules regulate the biological functions inside every living cell. If scientists can understand the molecular mechanisms, then it is possible to detect severe dysfunction. At a molecular level, this can be achieved with fluorescent markers that are incorporated into the respective biomolecules. Researchers are now able to show that a complex of manganese makes it possible to conveniently label certain biomolecules. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists