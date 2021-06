New drug-formulation method may lead to smaller pills



Added: 08.06.2021 1:22 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pharmvial.com



Chemical engineers have devised a simpler process for incorporating hydrophobic drugs into tablets or other drug formulations, using nanoemulsions. With this method, it may be possible to make many pills smaller and easier to swallow. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Chemicals