The origin of the first structures formed in galaxies like the Milky Way identified

Added: 07.06.2021 21:10 | 3 views | 0 comments

An international team of scientists has used the Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC) to study a representative sample of galaxies, both disc and spheroidal, in a deep sky zone in the constellation of the Great Bear to characterize the properties of the stellar populations of galactic bulges.