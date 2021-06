Gut-Innervating Neurons Can Sense What We Eat, Study Suggests



Added: 07.06.2021 18:39 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



In a new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, researchers took a closer look at the functions of different sensory neurons in the control center of the vagus nerve, which is one of the biggest nerves connecting our gut and brain. “In the control center of the vagus nerve, the so-called nodose ganglion, various [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: EU