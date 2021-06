Hubble Captures Spectacular Image of NGC 4680



Added: 07.06.2021 16:43 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.independent.co.uk



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has produced an outstanding image of the beautiful spiral galaxy NGC 4680. NGC 4680 is located approximately 98 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo. The galaxy was discovered by the English astronomer John Herschel on May 27, 1835. Otherwise known as IRAS 12443-1121 or LEDA 43118, it has [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA