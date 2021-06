Researchers Create World’s Smallest Acoustic Amplifier



Added: 07.06.2021 7:09 | 27 views | 0 comments



An acoustic amplifier developed by Sandia National Laboratories researchers measures 0.5 mm2 (0.0008 square inches), and is more than 10 times more effective than the earlier versions. Modern cell phones are packed with radios to send and receive phone calls, text messages and high-speed data. The more radios in a device, the more it can [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: iOS