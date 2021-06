New form of silicon could enable next-gen electronic and energy devices



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



A team developed a new method for synthesizing a novel crystalline form of silicon with a hexagonal structure that could potentially be used to create next-generation electronic and energy devices with enhanced properties that exceed those of the 'normal' cubic form of silicon used today. More in www.sciencedaily.com »