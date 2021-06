New Study Provides Insights into Diet of Extinct Little Bush Moa



Paleontologists have examined 6,800- to 4,600-year-old coprolites attributed to the little bush moa (Anomalopteryx didiformis). The results support the current hypothesis that this moa species browsed trees and shrubs within the forest understorey, and provide new evidence that ferns were also an important part of its diet. Most of what scientists currently know about the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Scientists