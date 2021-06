Scientists discover new approach to stabilize cathode materials



Source: www.asianscientist.com



Chemists have studied an elusive property in cathode materials, called a valence gradient, to understand its effect on battery performance. The findings demonstrated that the valence gradient can serve as a new approach for stabilizing the structure of high-nickel-content cathodes against degradation and safety issues. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists