Scientists discover function of microbes living in oysters



Added: 04.06.2021 22:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: forward.com



Scientists have taken the first steps toward understanding the function of microbes that live on and in Eastern oysters, which may have implications for oyster health and the management of oyster reefs and aquaculture facilities. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists