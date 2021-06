Giving brown fat a boost to fight type 2 diabetes



Added: 04.06.2021 17:24 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbsnews.com



Increasing a protein concentrated in brown fat appears to lower blood sugar, promote insulin sensitivity, and protect against fatty liver disease by remodeling white fat to a healthier state, a new study suggests. The finding could eventually lead to new solutions for patients with diabetes and related conditions. More in www.sciencedaily.com »