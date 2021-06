Astronomers Detect High-Energy Gamma Rays from Afterglow of Long Gamma-Ray Burst



Source: www.mpi-hd.mpg.de



Long gamma-ray bursts are bright flashes of extragalactic gamma rays produced during the collapse of a massive star. A gamma-ray burst itself lasts only a few seconds but is followed by an afterglow that can persist for hours or days. Astronomers using the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.), an array of five gamma-ray telescopes located