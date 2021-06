Dogs’ Skills for Cooperating with Humans are Biologically Prepared, Study Says



Added: 04.06.2021 16:34 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: chemistry.anu.edu.au



A new study, published in the journal Current Biology, suggests that dogs’ social skills emerge early in development and are under strong genetic control. “There was evidence that these sorts of social skills were present in adulthood, but here we find evidence that puppies are biologically prepared to interact in these social ways,” said Dr. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »