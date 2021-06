Added: 03.06.2021 19:59 | 6 views | 0 comments

Several species of spiders avoid building webs near European fire ants (Myrmica rubra) by sensing the chemicals they give off in the environment, according to new research. Many ants prey on spiders, suggesting that web-building spiders may avoid micro-locations near ant colonies or frequented by foraging ants. Simon Fraser University Ph.D. candidate Andreas Fischer and [...]