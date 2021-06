Added: 03.06.2021 18:40 | 9 views | 0 comments

In a study of 7,675 Australians, higher total fruit consumption was associated with better measures of glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity; furthermore, a moderate to high total fruit consumption was associated with lower odds of diabetes after 5 years of follow-up. Type 2 diabetes is a growing public health concern with an estimated 451 million [...]