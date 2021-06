New study may help explain low oxygen levels in COVID-19 patients



A new study sheds light on why many COVID-19 patients, even those not in hospital, are suffering from hypoxia -- a potentially dangerous condition in which there is decreased oxygenation in the body's tissues. The study also shows why the anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone has been an effective treatment.