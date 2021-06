How quantum dots can 'talk' to each other



Added: 03.06.2021 16:20 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: venturebeat.com



A group has worked out theoretically how the communication between two quantum dots can be influenced with light. The team shows ways to control the transfer of information or energy from one quantum dot to another. To this end, the researchers calculated the electronic structure of two nanocrystals, which act as quantum dots. With the results, the movement of electrons in quantum dots can be simulated in real time. More in www.sciencedaily.com » NFL, Cher Tags: Workers