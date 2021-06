Juvenile Tyrannosaurs Had Powerful Bite, New Study Shows



Added: 02.06.2021 23:51 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



In a paper published in the journal PeerJ, paleontologists present bite force estimates for a juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex based on mechanical tests designed to replicate its bite marks. For the study, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s Professor Joseph Peterson and colleagues made a replica of the scimitar-shaped tooth of a young Tyrannosaurus rex using a dental-grade [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Wisconsin