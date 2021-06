Machine learning platform mines nature for new drugs



Source: mas.txt-nifty.com



Researchers have developed a new process using machine learning algorithms to match the signals of a microbe's metabolites with its genomic signals and identify which likely correspond to a natural product. Knowing that, researchers are better equipped to isolate the natural product to begin developing it for a possible drug and possibly reinvigorate the search for natural product drugs. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Mac