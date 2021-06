Humans Arrived in North America More Than 30,000 Years Ago, Study Suggests



Added: 02.06.2021 20:34 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: inclusivebusiness.typepad.com



Archaeologists have obtained radiocarbon dates for the faunal bones excavated from Coxcatlan Cave, a dry rock shelter located within the southern portion of the Tehuacan Valley, southern Puebla, Mexico. The dates for the bone samples from the early depositional levels of the cave ranged from 33,448 to 28,279 years old. Coxcatlan Cave is a north-facing, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Mexico